$1M in meth-filled lollipops, other candies seized at Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators were shocked Monday when a standard burglary call led to the arrest of two people caught robbing an alleged meth dealer’s house of drug-filled lollipops and other candies in the Spring area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Evonne Christine Mick, 36, and David Salinas were arrested after residents of the Colony Creek subdivision reported a burglary in progress at a home in the 9200 block of Wallingham Drive to authorities. Responding officers stopped the suspects as they tried to escaped the area.

Mick has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and her bond is set at an estimated $1 million, according to court records.

“They had put so many narcotics in the back of the vehicle, so they were trying to flee, and they couldn’t even close the back hatch to their vehicle,” an official said during a press conference.

Inside the home, deputies allegedly found nearly $1 million worth of meth-filled candies— some treats molded in the form of popular fictional characters such as Batman, R2D2 and Yoda. Officers said the candies came in different sizes and ranged from $20 to $40 in price.

The sheriff’s office believes the woman may have lived inside the home prior to the drug bust. Knowing the drugs were inside, officers speculate the suspects returned to burglarize the house and steal the candies inside.

“I don’t believe these two people were the actual people making them,” a HCSO official said. “The other part of our investigation is going to be trying to figure out who’s actually making them.”

Investigators said the meth was manufactured inside the home, which is located near a school. The sheriff’s office said officers had to act quickly due to concerns a massive amount of the drugs has already been sold throughout the area, and the design of the candies suggest the drugs may have a great appeal to children.

Officers released several pictures of the seized drugs, showing a home filled with dozens upon dozens of bags prepared to hit the streets.

The sheriff’s office said many questions have yet to be answered as the investigation is still in its early stages.