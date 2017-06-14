Alexandria shooter is ‘in custody and not a threat,’ police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and several others were shot Wednesday morning during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, according to CNN.

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team. Investigators confirmed the suspect is now in custody and no longer a threat via a Twitter post.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to multiple shots fired at a baseball field in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street, officials tweeted at 6:30 a.m. Responding officers raced to the scene and engaged the suspect with gunfire, Chief Matthew R. Verderosa of the U.S. Capitol Police Department said.

The suspected shooter’s condition is unknown.

CNN talked with Rep. Mo Brooks, who was on deck at the practice, when the shooting took place. Scalise appears to have been shot in the hip, and it appears two Capitol Hill police agents were also shot, CNN said.

Brooks said there were a number of congressmen and congressional staffers lying on the ground, and at least one of them was wounded. The Alabama Republican said he used his belt as a tourniquet to help one of the victims.

“The gun was a semiautomatic,” Brooks said, adding that he was sure it was a rifle but unsure what kind. “It continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter.”

Alexandria police said earlier Wednesday they were responding to a “multiple shooting” in the city. The tweet also said the suspect is in custody.

The President is monitoring the situation, the White House said in a statement.

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.