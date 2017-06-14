× HPD: 1-year-old fatally shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A one-year-old who was shot in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon has died, according to Houston police.

A person carrying the injured child ran to a gas station in the 5300 block of N. Brasewsood around 1:40 p.m.

About a minute earlier, police received calls about shots fired in the 5400 block of Braesvalley.

Police believe the scenes are connected.

One person is in custody, but police have not confirmed if that person is the shooter.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.