Maggie’s Must-Haves: Father’s Day gifts for the well-groomed dad

HOUSTON -- You want your dad looking good. So here are some Father's Day Maggie's Must-Haves for the well groomed man.

Nothing says you love your dad more than Kiehl's grooming products.

As male grooming trends have evolved in recent years, so has the need for efficacious products to groom and style beards and hair. Kiehl`s Since 1851 - a longtime leader in men`s skincare - is proud to offer men an essential toolkit to achieve their desired look, whether it`s perfectly polished or deliberately wild.

Here are some of my faves.

Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner (cleanses and softens hair and beards):

The two-in-one shampoo and conditioner generates a creamy lather to gently clean hair and remove build-up, and is suitable to all hair types. In the formula, Pracaxi oil smoothes and conditions the hair, leaving it with a soft, touchable feel and full, healthy look, while the plant-derived amino acid arginine nourishes the scalp, leaving it feeling hydrated

and refreshed. The formula is paraben and sulfate free, with a natural blend of essentialoils. $8 2.5oz; $20 8oz; $30 16.9oz; $50 1L

Texturizing Clay (medium hold with matte finish):

The Texturizing Clay defines, shapes and texturizes hair, with a flexible long-lasting hold. This formula uses Moroccan Lava Clay sourced from the Atlas Mountains in Morocco to absorb oil and add body without weighing down hair, leaving a clean, matte finish. $18

Creative Cream Wax (moldable hold with no-shine finish):

This unique cream-wax creates diverse looks with moldable, long-lasting hold, so hair to be re-shaped throughout the day. The non-greasy formula adds definition to hair without buildup and allows for creative control for all hair types and moustaches. $18

Clean Styling Gel (firm hold with natural-looking shine):

A non-greasy, flake-free styling gel that provides a lasting lightweight hold and natural-looking shine. Comb it

up or slick it back. $18

Exfoliating Body Soap (buffs and cleanses skin): This deep-cleansing body soap, made with jojoba seed powder, pumice and Pracaxi oil, buffs away dead skin-cells and dirt while invigorating skin. The rich lathering formula leaves skin smooth, soft and energized throughout the day. Infused with a woodsy blend of cedarwood, sandalwood and eucalyptus, the Exfoliating Body Soap offers a fresh aromatic experience. $15

Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil (softens facial hair while exfoliating skin):

From a new to a full-grown beard, Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil smoothes and tames facial hair. The 99.8% naturally derived grooming oil softens hair while soothing skin under the beard, making it more comfortable and touchable. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and is designed to be applied in the morning and at night. The blend of essential oils infused in the formula also offers a fresh, woodsy, aromatic experience to the application of the oil. $27

