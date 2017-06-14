Maggie’s Must-Haves: Gifts for the ‘Foodie’ Fathers

HOUSTON -- Instead of buying your dad his favorite candy or getting him a gift card to a restaurant he loves, do something a little different like Hexclad cookware for his foodie side.
Here's why I like it...dads can be rough with cookware but this is tough!
It blends tri-ply stainless steel with a patented, non-stick surface to provide durable, high-performance every time you cook with it.
· Faster heating and greater heat retention
· Combines performance & durability
· Lower energy use, longevity and strength
· Ultra-effective nonstick surface without the use of a lot of oil
· Stay-cool handle
· Dishwasher safe
· it's $79.99 and includes a lifetime warranty
Then a cool thing would be to cook with your dad using your new cookware.
Buy yours here: http://www.hexclad.com/