× Michigan state officials charged with manslaughter in deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak

(CNN) — Several Michigan state officials, including those who reported to Gov. Rick Snyder, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Legionnaires’ outbreak that killed 12 people during the Flint water crisis, the Michigan attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

A similar lawsuit was filed in late March, against representatives of the city of Flint and the state of Michigan by Concerned Pastors for Social Action, a local group of religious leaders in Flint and the surrounding areas, the ACLU of Michigan and the Natural Resource Defense Council.

The state of Michigan was to set aside $97 million for lead or galvanized steel water lines to be replaced in the City of Flint according to the settlement.

The state also agreed to cover the cost of replacing water lines — the pipes that connect household plumbing to the main distribution pipe running beneath the street — for at least 18,000 Flint households by 2020, which resulted from a lawsuit over lead-tainted water in the city.

Michigan will provide $87 million in a combination of state and federal money, according to the settlement; $47 million of that must come from sources other than Obama-era federal water infrastructure improvement funds. In addition, $10 million in federal funds will be put aside in case replacements cost more than expected.

The state will also monitor the water quality of a sampling of homes after the replacement, and hire an independent third party to test and monitor a sampling of at least 100 homes for at least three years.

Flint will also continue to operate at least nine Community Water Resources Sites around the city, where they distribute bottled water as well as filters, filter cartridges and water testing kits to residents free of charge.