Steve Scalise out of surgery, condition remains critical

(CNN) — Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday during an early morning Republican practice for a charity baseball game, is out of his first surgery, according to a Scalise aide. It’s unclear if Scalise, the third ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, will have a second surgery, and the aide confirmed his condition is critical. Scalise was shot Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, along with a congressional staffer and members of the Capitol police force.

Members of Congress were practicing for a game that was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park.

Lawmakers who spoke at the scene to reporters described a normal morning practice, at a field where they’ve practiced for years, when all of a sudden shots rang out. Lawmakers, staff members and even the young son of one of the members ran for cover, jumping into dugouts and over fences to avoid the gunshots.

Members described Scalise dragging himself roughly 15 yards away from second base, where he had been playing, and lying there until the shooter was neutralized, at which point some of them ran to assist him and apply pressure to the wound until he could be evacuated. Once they were able, Sen. Jeff Flake said he and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who is a physician, went out to where Scalise was lying to apply pressure to the wound. Scalise was coherent the whole time, Flake said.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told CNN “it would have been a massacre” without Capitol Hill Police.

“Nobody would have survived without the Capitol Hill police,” Paul said on CNN. “It would have been a massacre without them.”

“We had nothing but baseball bats to fight back against a rifle with,” Brooks said.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake added that he saw a member of Scalise’s security detail return fire on the gunman for what felt like 10 minutes, even though the police officer was wounded in the leg.

“50 (shots) would be an understatement, I’m quite sure,” Flake said when asked about the total amount of gunfire, including police returning fire.

The suspect is identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, IL. The shooter’s injuries were described as serious. A statement was released later confirming that he had succumbed to those injuries.

The Washington Post talked to an acquaintance of Hodgkinson. He tells them that they went to Iowa to campaign for Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Hodgkinson is described as a “passionate progressive” and showed no signs of violence.

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued this statement about the shooting: “Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police officers who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence.”

The St. Clair County prosecutor says Hodgkinson has an arrest record. It is not very extensive. He was involved a shoving match. The 2006 case was dismissed after the alleged victim didn’t show up for the court hearing. In 2011 he was also involved in a traffic accident.

According to @ILSecOfState #AlexandriaShooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson dissolved his Belleville, IL based inspection business in Dec.'16 pic.twitter.com/AACk4g0S2T — Mike Colombo (@Mike_Colombo) June 14, 2017

The news of the shooting reverberated on Capitol Hill, where security was increased and regular proceedings were canceled or postponed.