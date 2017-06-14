Study: college kids value free pizza more than privacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - According to a recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, while 74 percent of Americans said it's 'very important' to value privacy, 98 percent of 3,100 college students at MIT gave away their friend's email address when promised a free pizza.

"If I would get a free pizza back in college for a friend's email address? Yes, absolutely!" Houstonian Alayna Pagnani said.

In another experiment, researchers found that the closeness of the friendship made a difference in some students, since about six percent of one group of college students gave up a fake email address to protect their friend's privacy.

"It's always a good idea to have a spam email account you hand off, instead of your actual personal account," Pagnani said.

Maybe giving out private info just depends on the reward for giving it up?

"I think phone numbers and email addresses would be not too bad," Malone decided.

Guess it just goes to show that privacy is important, but not as much as being hungry for your favorite pizza!