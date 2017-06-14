× SWAT responds to shooting near UPS facility in San Francisco

(CNN) — San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a building near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

People in the area are advised to shelter in place until instructed otherwise.

Aerial footage showed police leading dozens of people, many in matching brown work uniforms, out of a building. A tactical vehicle arrived shortly thereafter.

The site of the shooting is the Potrero Hill area, a largely residential neighborhood.

Police seem to be concentrated around the UPS San Francisco Customer Center, a couple of blocks east of Franklin Square.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.

This is a developing story.