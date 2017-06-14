× Teen dies after being accidentally shot in head by twin brother, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy passed away at the hospital Tuesday evening after he was accidentally shot in the head by his twin brother, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Investigators said when officers arrived, the brother quickly admitted to the shooting.

The teen said he saw a snake in the drainage ditch and went into the house to get two .22 caliber rifles, deputies said. The brother aimed his gun at the snake and fired, not realizing that his twin had suddenly knelt down.

Investigators said the twin was shot approximately half an inch above the right ear.

The victim was flown to Memorial Hermann hospital.