× Teen shooting victim in stable condition after alleged robbery, police say

HOUSTON — The police department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in the southwest Houston area.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspected gunman approached the teen around 9:15 in an area near Mullins and Jessmine streets. The man shot the teen one time in the abdomen, officers said.

Lt. Larry Crowson said the teen claims the alleged shooter was trying to rob him, but the victim was unable to give a clear description of what happened.

Afterwards, the victim ran to his cousin’s apartment and called authorities. Police said the teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Officers are still looking for a motive and awaiting an opportunity to talk again with the recovering teen.