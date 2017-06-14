Twitter promotes #HappyDeathDay during a day plagued by horrific tragedies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif-- As we were waking up to news of a deadly fire in a London high rise and news that a gunman had opened fire on a congressional baseball practice, Twitter's trending section promoted #HappyDeathDay.

It even had a bloody knife in a cake emoji!

The promotion was for the new horror film titled Happy Death Day, which comes to theatres Friday.

To be fair, chances are the promotion was scheduled weeks ago and no one could have predicted that two headline-grabbing tragedies would coincide with the campaign.

The social media backlash was immediate.

I've had enough with these tasteless promoted tweets @twitter. The #LondonFire is an unfolding calamity, and you're saying #HappyDeathDay. pic.twitter.com/2htXaky8bK — Louis Gray (@louisgray) June 14, 2017