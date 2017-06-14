× Waller County constable injured in Grand Parkway crash involving intoxicated driver, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of causing a crash that left a constable officer hospitalized may have been intoxicated when the suspect’s vehicle slammed into a wall along the Grand Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the driver was headed southbound in a BMW on the Grand Parkway near FM 529 around 11:30 p.m. when he struck the plastic barrels protecting the end of a concrete wall that goes over the bayou. Officers said the vehicle rolled over in front of an SUV that was traveling in the next lane.

A Waller County constable deputy was driving the other vehicle, deputies said.

According to officers, the constable’s SUV crashed into the front of the car and spun out, hitting the concrete wall.

Th suspect was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the constable was taken to the hospital in stable condition, also via Life Flight.