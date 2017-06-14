× Houston Fire Chief shares evacuation tips after deadly London fire

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is addressing questions surrounding the London high-rise apartment fire that left six people dead Wednesday morning. HFD Chief will be emphasizing the importance of knowing escape plans when living or working in a high-rise building.

The massive fire that tore through a 24-story apartment building in west London has claimed a number of lives, fire officials confirmed, as rescuers frantically worked to reach people believed still trapped.

Witnesses described people leaping from Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, and of trapped children banging on windows as the blaze took hold at around 1 a.m local time.

A website run by the “Grenfell Action Group” said residents of the tower had expressed concerns over the safety of the building, specifically pointing to fire risks. Fire chiefs said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the blaze.