× 4 arrested in synthetic marijuana bust in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG — One woman and three men were arrested Wednesday after police found synthetic marijuana, intended for sell on the streets, in a Rosenberg home, authorities said.

Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force Agents, assisted by the Rosenberg Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Ruby Street. Agents recovered a significant amount of synthetic marijuana, along with drug contraband indicative of packaging and distributing illegal narcotics.

The investigation was initiated after task force agents received numerous complaints from concerned members of the community.

As a result, four suspects were arrested and transported to the Fort Bend County Detention Facility.

Daniel Sierra, 22; Robert Najar, 21; Joe Perez, 21; and Veronica Moran, 20, all of Rosenberg, were charged with delivery of controlled substance in a drug free zone.