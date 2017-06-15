× Active case of Tuberculosis found at George Bush High School

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas– According to the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department, a positive test does not mean that the person is ill with active TB disease. It does mean that the person has been exposed to the bacteria and will be infected.

Information has been sent to the families of students who need to be tested. The family members will be tested first then those who have been in close contact with the source will be tested.

Tuberculosis can be spread from person to person but it is not spread as easy as the cold, flu or measles.

If you believe that you or someone that you know have been infected, you should immediately contact your health care provider. You can also visit a private physician or a health department clinic.

Check out the below links to find a clinic in your area.

Houston Department of Health and Human Services

Sharpstown Medical Clinic

Harris County Health Department

Sunnyside Health Center

Harris County Public Health Humble Clinic

Brazoria County Health Department

Northside Health Center