Are you ready for a Digital Detox?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Imagine living in a world completely void of technical advancement. Imagine no sound or screen just silence and companionship.

Cyber security company MacAfee surveyed 9500 folks around the world and found that the attachments between people and their digital devices runs deep.

The survey found that 54 percent said they couldn't go a full day without texting someone and 38 percent couldn't go a day without email. 52 percent can't go an hour without using some sort of Internet and although 20 something's were the most willing to unplug, they also experienced the most anxiety.

Maybe society isn't ready for a 'no digital zone' just yet.