‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast members at center of allegations speak out

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — “Bachelor in Paradise” has been ensnared since last weekend in allegations of misconduct, and now the two contestants at the center of the matter have spoken out for the first time.

Cast member Corinne Olympios released a statement on Wednesday, about a week after production on the ABC reality show was halted.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Olympios said in a statement obtained by CNNMoney from her publicist. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

DeMario Jackson, also a contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise,” said later that day that his character had been defamed.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has [sic] been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” Jackson said in a statement obtained from his publicist. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

A representative for Jackson said he had hired Walter Mosley as legal counsel.

Neither Olympios nor Jackson specified the misconduct allegations.

Warner Bros., the production company behind “Bachelor in Paradise,” has not released details of exactly what took place. In a statement on Monday, the company announced it had suspended production on Season 4 of the series to investigate allegations of “misconduct.” (Warner Bros. is owned by Time Warner, which is also the parent company of CNN.)

The show continued filming for two days after the alleged incident before it was halted and the cast was eventually sent home.

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” Olympios added. “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Olympios previously appeared on Season 21 of “The Bachelor,” while Jackson appeared in Season 13 of “The Bachelorette.”

“Bachelor in Paradise,” which features former contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” vying for another chance at love, was slated to return to ABC in early August.