Burglars break into pharmacy, escape through roof police say

HOUSTON– The Houston Police department is searching for a group of burglars who broke into a Pharmacy Thursday.

According to police, the owners of the pharmacy called around 3:40 a.m. to report seeing the burglary unfold on their surveillance cameras. Police arrived in the 9500 block of Richmond Ave to find that the burglars entered and left through the roof.

The police missed the burglars by minutes. The burglars got away empty handed possibly due to the pharmacy not carrying narcotics.

The inside of the store was severely damaged and bottles of codeine syrup were found by the escape route.