Dog found on roadside with mouth taped shut with layers of electrical tape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas-- A heartbreaking case of animal cruelty has left a community outraged.

Montgomery County authorities are searching for the person or persons involved in leaving a dog on the side of a road with layers of electrical tape wrapped around her nose and upper jaw.

The tape had been on the dog's snout for a very long time and caused severe injuries. The adult female dog named Justice appears to be a mix-breed hound.

A shelter in Willis, Texas, called 'S.A.F.E' house rescue-- 'Saving Animals from Euthanasia'-- helped save 'Justice' and place her in a foster home.

Fortunately for Justice, medical volunteers are helping her to recover from the traumatic injuries.

"It's kind of shocking how much we see," S.A.F.E. Animal Shelter's Aaron Johnson said. "And I think people would be amazed at the different kinds of things we see as well."

The cruel use of tape recalls the notorious case of Casey Anthony, whose toddler-- Caylee-- was later found deceased with duct tape wrapped around her nose and mouth.

Anyone who would do this to Man's best friend probably won't stop there.

"We encourage people anytime that they know of any of this kind of stuff or they hear about any of this kind of stuff to let law enforcement know or let animal control agencies know so they can follow up on those types of things," Johnson said. "And just make sure that people are taking care of their animals the way they should be."

With the community's help, authorities hope to find who did this and stop them before another defenseless animal or person gets hurt!