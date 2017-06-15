× HFD: Electrical fire engulfs crane at East End recycling yard

HOUSTON — Firefighters extinguished flames sparked by an electrical fire Thursday night at a scrap metal recycling business in the Greater East End area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at the Derichebourg Recycling USA yard at 1 Wharf Street.

Investigators said several workers were on-duty, including a man who was inside a crane that caught fire. The man was able to get out of the crane before the construct vehicle was completely engulfed.

Officials said the fire started inside the motor of the crane.

No one was injured, firefighters said.