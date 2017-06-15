67 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ Liberty County home filled with urine, feces

HOUSTON— The Houston SPCA rescued 67 dogs from a self-described “rescue” in Cleveland, Texas Thursday. Many of the dogs were allegedly crammed in small rooms and stacked in small, unsanitary cages, while others roamed freely inside the home where urine soaked the floors and feces was smeared on the walls.

According to the SPCA, many of the animals have medical conditions, including skin issues and hair loss, upper respiratory infections, masses and tumors.

The deplorable conditions were discovered on an initial inspection and the owner was given immediate notice to remedy the poor environmental conditions. A follow-up showed no marked improvements in the animals’ living conditions.

A civil seizure warrant was obtained by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department and the animals were rescued by the Houston SPCA and taken to the shelter for evaluation and care.

The case will be heard by a court in Liberty County, where the Houston SPCA hopes the owner will be divested of ownership and custody be given to the Houston SPCA in order to continue their journey towards health, happiness and new homes.

