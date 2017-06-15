Houstonian, victim of Alexandria shooting, released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One of this morning's Alexandria shooting victims, Houstonian Zack Barth, has been released from the hospital and is recovering after this terrifying event.

“He said that the gunman did aim directly at him and he knew he needed to get up and move....he was hit in the calf, went down… (he) got up, ran to the dugout..” said family friend Cindy Stone.

His boss, Representative Roger Williams from Austin, dove for cover in that same dugout.

“When I got into the dugout it wasn't ten seconds then Zack had come running in from the outfield and he literally, we landed in each other's arms. He held me, I held him. Jeff Flake took his belt off and made a tourniquet around Zack's leg to stop the bleeding,” said Rep. Williams.

Barth grew up in Houston and his family still lives here in Briarforest.

“Zack has been released from the hospital, it was an in and out shot, went all the way through. And dad has landed and is on his way to be with Zack as well….we're so thankful that he's ok,” said Stone.

Politics is an obvious passion for Barth. In 2015 he graduated magna cum laude from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Government.

He volunteered with the Jeb Bush 2016 presidential campaign. But even before that, in 2013, Barth interned in the office of the then Houston Mayor Pro-tem Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez is now Harris County Sheriff and shared that he was happy to hear Barth was ok.

While family and friends were shocked by this morning’s chaos, they also recognize things could have gone so much worse.

“It's one of those things that when you play it back in your mind later ,that i think, is going to hit really hard,” said Stone.