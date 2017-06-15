× HPD: Strip center vandalized, two glass doors left smashed

HOUSTON–The Houston police department is investigating after two stores were vandalized Thursday.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Airline where Rose’s Nails & Eyelash and Reyes Yerberia had their front glass door smashed.

According to police, it is unknown at this time if anything was stolen from the two businesses. No suspects are in custody and no witnesses were around at the time to provide a description of the suspects.

Police are currently waiting for surveillance video to be released.