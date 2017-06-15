× Killers remain at-large after man killed in Harris County home invasion last summer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding the person responsible for killing a 35-year-old man during a home invasion almost a year ago.

The victim, Javier Alonso, was at his home in the 11600 block of Alpine Vale Court on July 14, 2016 when three masked men appeared around 2:50 a.m. Investigators said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots, and a woman’s husband was shot.

When officers arrived at the Willow Springs subdivision, they found the victim deceased.

Witnesses reported seeing a red Pontiac Grand Am leaving the home and heading towards Baniff Mountain Trail after the gunshots were heard.

Investigators believe the men were all 17 to 25 years of age. The first suspect was reportedly wearing all-white clothing and stood at about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The second man was of the same height and wearing all-black clothing, and the last man was wearing all red and appeared to be about 6 feet tall.