Maggie’s Must-Haves: Everything you need for the ultimate Father’s Day BBQ

HOUSTON -- Let Dad sit back and relax on his special day by throwing the ultimate Father`s Day BBQ, with these Maggie's Must-Haves.

KRUPS Grinder can be used to tackle dry spices, fresh herbs, or nuts

Make your own seasoning for meats and veggies on the grill

T-fal Inengio Meat Tenderizer

Features both textured and flat mallet pads

Has a unique rock-and-roll technique that utilizes body weight

Carrington Farms Garlic Coconut Cooking Oil

Perfect for when you don’t have time to shop and chop seasoning for your wings, ribs, or veggies

Great alternative to butter and other oils

Go Organically® Fruit Snacks

These tasty, smart and delicious snacks include 100% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C and are an excellent source of Vitamins A and E.

GMO-free, gluten-free, and preservative-free

The Little Kernel

Popped in 100% pure olive oil, each kernel is gluten-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, kosher and certified whole grain.

Available in 6 delicious flavors, including: Truffle Sea Salt, Sweet & Salty, Pink Himalayan Salt, White Cheddar, Butter and Naked (No Salt Added).

AquaBall, the zero-calorie, sugar-free and preservative-free children’s beverage.

Naturally flavored water – available in Berry Frost, Fruit Punch, Grape and Strawberry Lemonade

Features fun, colorful packaging with fan favorite characters from Disney’s “Frozen”, Disney Princesses, Marvel’s “Avengers,” and Disney Classic Characters.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio!

Dry white wine with a clean, intense aroma and bone-dry taste (with an appealing flavor of Golden Delicious apples)

Wine of great personality and versatility.



Gaea Gourmet Olives

Perfect for snacking on before the entrée is served!

Gaea Gourmet Olives are handpicked from trees and marinated in Gaea Extra Virgin Olive Oil and herbs

Available in Green Olives and Kalamata Olive

Packed in a re-sealable, liquid free, packaging that keeps the olives fresh and full of authentic Greek flavors.

They are preservative free and with reduced salt.

Easy Recipes He’ll Love

GRILLED VEGETABLE SKEWERS

INGREDIENTS ½ cup Carrington Farms Garlic Flavored Liquid Coconut Cooking Oil

½ cup lemon juice

½ cup soy sauce

Pinch of salt ½ cup of sliced red bell pepper

½ cup sliced yellow bell pepper

½ sliced red onion

20 cherry tomatoes

½ sliced zucchini

½ sliced eggplant DIRECTIONS Place all vegetables in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix together Carrington Farms Garlic Flavored Liquid Coconut Oil, soy sauce and lemon juice. Pour over the vegetables. Cover bowl, and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Place vegetables on skewers (if using wooden skewers make sure to soak first). Spray grill with Carrington Farms Coconut Oil Spray. Set grill to medium heat. Place vegetable skewers on preheated grill. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes.

Edamame Spaghetti with Kale Cilantro Pesto

Ingredients for 4 Servings

Kale Cilantro Pesto

1 c. kale - tightly packed

1 c. cilantro - tightly packed

¼ c. slivered almonds - toasted

1 garlic clove

1 small serrano chile - seeded

1 T. lime juice

¼ t. kosher salt

½ c. olive oil

Blend first seven ingredients in a food processor then stream in olive oil.

Edamame Spaghetti

1 package Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti – cooked, drained 1 large carrot - sliced into ribbons with vegetable peeler ¼ c. shredded coconut - toasted cilantro sprigs

Toss Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti with pesto. Fold in carrot and coconut. Garnish with cilantro. Serve chilled.