Maggie’s Must-Haves: The perfect gift for new dads all in one box

HOUSTON -- Looking for the perfect gift for a hands on new dad? Check out these Maggie's Must-Haves.

Maggie came across BabaHero Box on Instagram and it immediately caught her eye.

Thomas Cohen started all of this from his living room as a stay at home dad to twins.

It's a subscription box business for new dads and babies. It's helps new fathers embrace and transition to fatherhood. They include 4-6 products in the box and every box includes a gift for Dad!

This one box is for newborns and the other is for toddlers.

Both are $44.99 and you specify if it's for a girl or boy.

Thomas told me 'Baba" translates to dad in many languages, and "Hero" is for any dad or parent who just wants to be a hero to their child. And now you can with the BabaHero Box.