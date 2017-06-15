× Deputies: Mother caught with $84K worth of weed in car after pulled over for traffic stop with kids

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was busted with more than $80,000 worth of drugs while driving in a car with her two children, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-10 near Smith Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was being driven by 38-year-old Benina Villarreal, who had her 18-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son as passengers.

While speaking to Villarreal, deputies became suspicious and requested consent to search her vehicle.

After consent was granted, deputies discovered 17 bundles (42 lbs.) of marijuana concealed in panels. The estimated street value of the drugs is $84,000.

Villarreal was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $25,000.

The car and the 9-year-old were released to the 18-year-old daughter.