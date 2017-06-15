Southern Baptist Convention votes to formally condemn the “alt-right” movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- One of the biggest religious organizations in the country voted to formally denounce a nationwide political movement this week, thanks in part to a pastor from North Texas.

Pastor Dwight McKissic, from Arlington's Cornerstone Baptist Church, said in an address to the Southern Baptist Convention in Phoenix, "I am asking that the Southern Baptist Convention would go on record to abate darkness."

The darkness in question? The so-called "alternative right."

The alt-right, of course, is an extreme right-wing group that's become known for pushing white nationalism.

"While the alt right term may be new, the idea is not," said Cornerstone's executive pastor Darrell Sneed. "And the idea is that because of one's skin color, they are superior."

Even if you agree with some of the alt-right's political positions, you can see why Pastor McKissic would want his denomination to distance themselves a bit.

"He's been one that has never been afraid of standing up for what is right," said Jan Porter, who works for McKissic's church in the men's ministry. "That's why he is loved and admired as much as he is here at Cornerstone."

The Convention hesitated to vote on McKissic's original resolution, but after facing pressure from him and some other pastors, the Baptists rewrote some of the language and did formally condemn the alt-right.

"It was significant that the majority of the attendees overwhelmingly approved it," Porter pointed out.

"As believers, we have to stand up against any group of people that advocate hatred," said Pastor Sneed. "There are so many good people in this country, who believe that we need to learn to get along, and so that's what our pastor was really advocating."

Hey, amen to that!