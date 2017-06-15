TXDOT launches distracted driving awareness campaign in wake of Gov. Abbott’s texting while driving ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - We all have that one friend who thinks they're the exception to the rule when it comes to texting and driving.

“Especially if they're between the ages of 15 to 34, they do everything with their phone. They eat with their phone, they sleep with their phone, they drive with their phone,” said Deidrea George with Texas Department of Transportation.

Last year, there were over 110,000 crashes from distracted driving in Texas, resulting in 455 deaths.

TXDOT and the “Talk, Text, Crash” distracted driving awareness campaign set up at the Galleria Thursday to show just how bad we are at texting and driving.

It may look like a video game, but the distracted driver simulation is no 'Grand Theft Auto'.

“As soon as they're in the seat we go ahead and give them some stats and let them know just how dangerous and easy it is to get distracted while you're driving,” said Amadeo Garcia with “Talk, Text, Crash.”

Alongside the simulation, you can see stories of family members and friends of those who have lost someone to distracted driving.

The distracted driving awareness campaign coincides with Governor Abbott's new texting while driving ban that goes into effect September 1. This law guarantees consequences for drivers whether you wreck or not.

So just stop doing it!

Whatever it is, it can wait.