Astros get back on track with romp of the Rangers

HOUSTON – The Astros got back to their winning ways Wednesday night after ending a three-game losing streak 13-2.

The win was especially sweet for Derek Fisher. In his rookie debut for Houston, Fisher got his first ever hit by smashing a home run against the Rangers. The homer and a RBI single were all part of a nine-run sixth inning.

On the mound, Astros prospect Francis Martes delivered in his first major league start, striking out seven in five innings.

Martes gave up just one run.

The Astros will have Thursday off before continuing their homestand with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

Currently the Houston Astros owns the best record in baseball at 45-22.