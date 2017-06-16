× Baytown fishermen find missing man’s body, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing person was found Thursday night after the victim was spotted in the water by a group of fisherman in Baytown, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the victim had been reported missing on Monday after he was out in the water with his friends, but search crews were unable to find him.

His body was discovered days later, on Thursday around 7 p.m, near Tri City Beach Road and Bay Island Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the man drowned.