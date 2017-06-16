× City officials host Juneteenth cemetery cleanup at historical Oak Park

HOUSTON– Community advocate, Renee Jefferson Smith and Houston city officials will kick-off, 2017 Juneteenth celebrations with the first annual Oak Park Cemetery cleanup Friday.

The cemetery, located at 8400 Hirsch Road, is home to Congressman Mickey Lealand, Lucian L. Lockhart and many other African-American pioneers, who helped develop programs, schools, businesses and neighborhoods throughout the city.

Smith organized the cleanup after learning of the cemetery’s historical background and seeing the cemetery covered in weeds, debris and decayed trees.

The event will be attended by Honorable Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Councilman Jerry Davis and State Representatives Senfronia Thompson and Harold Dutton.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis donated food and refreshments for the cause and Keep Houston Beautiful sponsored all lawn and maintenance equipment.