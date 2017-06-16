Father’s Day spending projected to reach all time high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- According to the National Retail Association, American’s will spend a record breaking $15.3 billion bucks this year on gifts for dear old Dad.

And what do get a new dad these days?

Census Bureau Data said the number of brand new dads taking paternity leave has quadrupled since 1994.

22,000 men per month are taking time off to spend time with the family. The U.S. Department of Labor says children with more involved fathers have fewer behavioral problems and improved mental health.

So no matter what you may get from the kids just remember you’re loved.

And yes someone will bring you the remote. Geez.