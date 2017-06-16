Feds finally stop doing paperwork for Y2K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- If you have ever wondered why some people think federal bureaucracy is a real mess, keep reading.

The Trump administration is eliminating dozens of rules for federal agencies, including some meant to prepare for the Y2K bug!

You might remember the supposed computer glitch that was going to send us all back to the Stone Age when the clock hit midnight on January 1, 2000.

Exactly 17 years ago.

Deregulation is a major focus of the Trump white house. They are getting rid of more than 50 regulations that require paperwork, including 7 that deal with Y2K. Many involve providing updates of how prepared the government is.

"We're looking for stuff everyone agrees is a complete waste of time," Mick Mulvaney, Trump's Office of Budget and Management director, said.

The office estimates all of the eliminations could save tens of thousands of man hours across the entire federal government. But one senior adviser acknowledged the Y2K paperwork is mostly ignored in practice these days, so that one might not make a huge difference.

But, at least, it's finally official.