Flix Fix: Rough Night, The Book of Henry, Beatriz at Dinner

HOUSTON -- Scarlett Johansson and SNL star Kate Mcinnon are having a Rough Night in the female version of The Hangover. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the raunchy comedy, and why it might be promoting something you won’t approve of. Plus Naomi Watts confusing new dramatic thriller The Book of Henry which has many scratching their heads about what genre it should be placed in and who the film is actually intended for. Also new in theaters Selma Hayek stars in Beatriz at Dinner, a film that just might land her back at the Oscars when the awards season rolls around. Find out why so many people are asking if this dark comedy is about Donald Trump. All that and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.