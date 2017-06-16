HOUSTON -- Scarlett Johansson and SNL star Kate Mcinnon are having a Rough Night in the female version of The Hangover. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the raunchy comedy, and why it might be promoting something you won’t approve of. Plus Naomi Watts confusing new dramatic thriller The Book of Henry which has many scratching their heads about what genre it should be placed in and who the film is actually intended for. Also new in theaters Selma Hayek stars in Beatriz at Dinner, a film that just might land her back at the Oscars when the awards season rolls around. Find out why so many people are asking if this dark comedy is about Donald Trump. All that and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Rough Night, The Book of Henry, Beatriz at Dinner
-
Flix Fix: King Arthur, The Wall, Snatched, Paris Can Wait, A Quiet Passion
-
Flix Fix: Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, Lisa Kudrows serves it up in Table 19
-
Flix Fix: How to be a Latin Lover and The Circle
-
‘Alien: Covenant’ doesn’t deliver much bite
-
Flix Fix: The Mummy, My Cousin Rachel, Megan Leavey
-
-
Flix Fix: Ghost in the Shell, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Personal Shopper
-
Flix Fix: ’90s makes big-screen comeback, best film debuts at SXSW and more!
-
Flix Fix: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, The Dinner and Norman
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews T2 Trainspotting, Raw, Wilson and Life
-
Flix Fix: Wonder Woman, Churchill and Daniel Blake
-
-
Flix Fix: Alien Covenant, Wakefield, Chuck and Everything, Everything
-
Flix Fix: Actor Josh Wiggins talks ‘Mean Dreams,’ ‘Walking Out’
-
Flix Fix: Going in Style, Aftermath and Queen of the Desert