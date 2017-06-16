Search for missing 20-year-old with autism in Fort Bend County, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office continued its search Friday for a missing 20-year-old man, who struggles with autism and several other medical issues, deputies said.

According to authorities, Nicholas Martell Davis is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs around 145 pounds. He was last seen at his group home in the 15000 block of Beechnut Street in Fort Bend County Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Investigators said he was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tan Nike shoes with orange shoelaces.

Davis has been diagnosed with several medical and mental issues and is non-verbal.

FBCSO Crisis Intervention Team and deputies have been searching the area, but have not seen him at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Davis is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 281-341-4665.