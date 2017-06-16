× Grandparents find boy, 2, floating face-down in pool at Galveston County home

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after his grandparents found him floating face-down in a pool at their home near Santa Fe.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a child found in a residential pool on 32nd St. When deputies arrived, they found the grandparents administering CPR to the child.

EMS arrived and called for Life Flight to transport. Life Flight transported the child to Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

The grandfather said he put a movie on around 7:30 a.m. for the boy to watch. The grandfather walked away and when he returned, he discovered the child missing. Both grandparents immediately started searching the backyard. The grandmother found the child floating face-down in their pool. The grandmother retrieved him from the pool and the grandfather called 911.

The child’s condition is not known.