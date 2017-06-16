Hot ladies? Houston’s #PepsiBae is here to quench your thirst

HOUSTON — If you’re currently a Coca-cola fan—ladies, that’s about to change! Right here, on the streets of Houston, we’ve found the next social media hunk. Get ready to switch to #TeamPepsi!

Our web team spotted this hard-working Pepsi delivery man Friday morning, working a convenience store route in the southwest Houston area. We started to chase him, snapping photos. But in our excitement, we forgot to get his name!

If you know it, tell him to give us a call. 😉

Mr. Pepsi said he WAS NOT in full uniform, but that was OK with us! We understand— it’s HOT in Houston!

All of a sudden, we’re THIRSTY for a dark, smooth PEPSI!

He’s officially one of the first of our summer #BaeWatch finds.