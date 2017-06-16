× HPD: Man found dead at girlfriend’s job after arriving to pick her up

HOUSTON– The Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man found dead at his girlfriend’s office building.

According to police, Sylvester Norman, 57, went to pick his girlfriend up from work in the 300 block of Alabama. Norman’s girlfriend entered her job’s parking lot moments later and found him lying next to his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Norman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.