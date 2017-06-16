× HPD officer involved in rollover crash with SUV in Clear Lake, police say

CLEAR LAKE, Texas — The Houston Police Department is investigating after one of its officers was involved in a rollover accident Thursday night with another vehicle, authorities said.

The officer was traveling north in the right lane of Space Center Boulevard when the accident happened.

According to investigators, the driver of an SUV was ahead of the officer when the suspect tried to make a right turn onto El Dorado from the street’s left lane. The SUV cut off the patrol car and hit it, police said.

During the crash, officers said the SUV flipped over and came to a rest on its side. The SUV driver was not seriously injured, aside from a few cuts caused by broken glass. The officer in the patrol car was not injured.