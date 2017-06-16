HPD: Female suspect on the run after deadly shooting in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a female suspect following the shooting death a man in northwest Houston, authorities said.

The incident happened on Pinemont Street and Shepherd Drive Thursday around 11 p.m, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were flagged down by two female victims involved in the shooting at a nearby Valero gas station and asked for help.

The women told the officers that they were in the car with a male driver, who was parked outside of the Candlelight Manor Apartments located at 712 Pinemont Dr, investigators said.

The victims described the suspect as a woman that approached the vehicle on the passenger side and began shooting inside of the car.

The male driver was shot and managed to drive off, but didn’t get far and stopped on Shepherd Drive.

EMS was called, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two female victims were not injured and are currently being interviewed by HPD homicide detectives, police said.

The motive is unknown, and no one is in custody.