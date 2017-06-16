Maggie’s Must-Haves: Father’s Day gifts for the ‘digital dad’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Check out these Maggie's Must-Haves for the digital dad.

OWC Envoy Pro mini - Fast 120GB SSD Thumb Drive

Dads will love this lightning fast 120GB SSD USB drive that fits in his pocket. This is not your average thumb drive -- elegant, light, and strong, Envoy Pro mini is a full-sized desktop-class SSD performance go-anywhere storage companion -- incredibly fast and perfectly portable for dad’s life on the move. Click here to purchase.

Price: $119.99

OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini - Portable Storage & Backup

Available from 60GB to 5TB, this is the portable storage drive for fathers who like to take hundreds of photos and videos of their friends and family without worrying about losing their files. The Mercury Elite Pro mini multi-interface storage drive for Mac & PC features USB 3.0 and 2.0 high-performance eSATA Plug and Play data storage and backup reliability with a choice of a SATA hard drive or Solid State Drive (SSD). The Mercury Elite Pro mini delivers up to 600MB/s transfer speeds for demanding data storage and backup in an impact resistant, heat dissipating 5x3-inch brushed aluminum enclosure with super-quiet operation. Click here to purchase.

Price: Starting at $64.99

NewerTech NuGuard KX iPhone Cases for iPhone 7: Rugged without the bulk -- military drop tested cases for iPhones, including iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 6, 6 Plus, 5S & 5C, and Samsung Galaxy S4. The NuGuard KX case is perfect for fathers that travel or work/play outdoors. Available in black, red, and blue, with unique design options, such as a U.S. flag. Click here to purchase.

Price: $29.75 - $34.75

NewerTech 14-Piece Portable Toolkit: Featuring a rugged, zippered, woven-nylon kit with all the tools necessary to open most laptops, computers, and small electronics, this is the essential toolkit for a digital dad. Also perfect for opening smartphones, tablets, and other difficult-to-open but easy-to-scratch items, the toolkit includes 14 tools, including non-marring nylon pry tool “spudgers,” black nylon probes, Phillips and other screwdrivers, tweezers, scissors and more. Click here to purchase.

Price: $14.99

Need more ideas? Take a look at these other Maggie's Must-Have Father's Day suggestions: