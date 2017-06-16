× Man arrested after terrorizing tenants at apartment complex

HOUSTON– A man has been charged with criminal mischief after terrorizing an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

According to the Harris County Constable’s Office, deputies responded to calls of an alleged drunk man terrorizing an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Windfern Road Monday. Tenants accused the man of jumping up and down on the hood and windshield of a vehicle and running off.

Deputies searched the apartment complex and located Arturo Sanchez hiding in a storage closet.

Sanchez was arrested and felony charges of criminal mischief were filed. His bond was set at $1,500.