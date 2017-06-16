U.S. Senator John Cornyn passes ‘PROTECT Our Children Act’ against child sexual exploitation

HOUSTON– U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will hold a roundtable at the recently expanded Children’s Assessment Center to discuss the passing of the ‘PROTECT Our Children Act’ into legislation Friday.

Cornyn’s, ICAC Task Force Program, consists of 61 task forces representing 3,500 federal, state, local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies engaged in investigations across the country. The program helps local and state law enforcement respond to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and internet crimes against children and offers guidance on victim support, forensic investigative components, training, technical assistance and prevention and community education.

Cornyn will also announce the results of the ICAC Task Force Program’s coordinated investigative operation to identify and arrest suspected child sexual predators called Operation Broken Heart IV.