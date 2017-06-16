WATCH: Shoplifting fight over hot cheetos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA-- A pair of snack bandits are going viral because of their fight for hot cheetos.

The clerk at a California convenience store says when the man and woman got caught shoplifting snacks, they got upset and started fighting back as they were being kicked out.

That didn't stop the woman from going back for more hot cheetos on the way out.

The woman was able to walk out of the store, but when she tried to stop a customer outside from getting video, she was met with a taser!

The snack bandits remain on the run.