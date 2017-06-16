Wrong-way driver critically injured after crash on Fred Hartman Bridge, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas — Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 8 is investigating a head-on crash that closed several lanes Friday mornign on the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown, authorities said.

According to deputies, a male driver in a red car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 146 around 12:15 a.m.

The red vehicle reportedly slammed into a male driving a white SUV, but investigators said the driver was not hurt.

The wrong-way driver was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes for more than four hours.