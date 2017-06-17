Fifth Ward Saints surprised with fresh jerseys ahead of return to football field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Fifth Ward Saints will be one of the best looking youth football teams in the Bayou City this year. Thanks to DICK'S Sporting Goods, the team now has brand new uniforms.

Back in 2014, the Saints had their team equipment stolen. DICK'S stepped in and donated $100,000 to support the Saints get back on their feet, including providing new helmets, pads, shoes, etc. On Saturday, the sporting goods company surprised the team with a football clinic and the unveiling of new jerseys.

"I felt like a proud father, when I saw all their eyes light up," said Carlos Honore, the team's head coach. They all rushed up to the stage to see. They did a great job on those jerseys. They're wonderful."

Shelby Allen of DICK'S Team Sports HQ added, "Sports really do matter to us, so seeing the looks on their faces just solidified everything we do for the community, knowing we're doing the right thing for these children."

The Saints haven't played competitively since the robbery, but they'll take the field once again this August.