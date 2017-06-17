Harris County deputies find couple in NW Houston home with gunshot wounds to the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas –A couple is in critical condition after both partners were shot in the head in northwest Houston Saturday morning, according to Harris County deputies.

Officials said around 2:15 a.m., a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were inside a home located at 10026 Rio Grande Drive when the incident occurred.

When authorities arrived to the scene, both victims had to be airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Deputies said they are unsure how the shooting happened, however they did find a gun inside the home. They suspect it was the weapon used in the shooting.

As of now, the man is reported to be in critical condition, and the woman is in serious condition.

Authorities have given no additional details at this time.