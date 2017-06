Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in north Houston Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 6 a.m., the crash happened on the feeder road of I-45 southbound right past Parker Street.

When police arrived to the scene, a pick-up truck was sitting on a curb and on top of an iron fence, while one person was found dead in a nearby roadway.

The scene is still under further investigation.